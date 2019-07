(AllHipHop News) Gucci Mane will be forced to fork over more than $270,000, after a jewelry company won a default judgment against the Atlanta rapper.

TMZ.com reports that A&A Diamonds filed a lawsuit against the rapper in Henry County, Georgia earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, Gucci Mane borrowed a $130,000 diamond pinky ring and a bracelet and necklace valued at $110,000.

