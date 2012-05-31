CLOSE
Looks like Gucci Mane ain’t ’bout that life !

Gucci Mane just took a hit for $270,000! A jewelry company, A&A Diamonds, in Georgia sued the Gucci claiming it loaned the rapper a $130,000 diamond pinky ring, diamond necklace and bracelet worth $110,000.

According to the lawsuit, Gucci had 15 days to pay for the goods or return them and he did neither paying the jeweler only $40,000.

A&A sued for a total of $274,523.34 and Gucci never showed up in court, so the judge ruled against him and dropped a lien on Gucci’s property.

Come on Gucci all that money you raised to “FREE BOOSIE” and never gave to his mom, and you can’t pay for your jewelry?? Guess you AIN’T ’bout that life, after all !!

