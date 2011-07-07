CLOSE
Whitney Houston & Tyrese Gibson Dating?

Whitney Houston and Tyrese Gibson are rumored to be dating. According to Perez Hilton, the two have been quietly dating since February of this year after meeting at a party. A close source claims that Whitney made the first move, calling him up after the party to ask him out. This sounds like some news that was made up on a slow news day. However, this is Whitney Houston we are talking about so anything could be possible. Do we believe Whitney and Tyrese are dating?

Bobbi Kristina Visits Whitney In Rehab [PICTURE INSIDE]

Tyrese Is Driven, Filmed Fast Five & Transformers While Finishing Book

