Who’s The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Posted February 8, 2018

1. 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards

20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Actor Eddie Murphy arrives at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,actor,film industry,headshot,california,city of los angeles,the beverly hilton hotel,incidental people,awards ceremony,eddie murphy,film award type

2. Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Ridiculous 6’ – Arrivals

Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Ridiculous 6' - Arrivals Source:Getty

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Actor Lavell Crawford attends the premiere of ‘The Ridiculous 6’ at AMC Universal City Walk on November 30, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,actor,film industry,film,california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,universal city,universal citywalk,2015,the ridiculous 6

3. Uncle Buck – Season 1

Uncle Buck - Season 1 Source:Getty

UNCLE BUCK — ‘L’il Scarface’ Episode 103 — Pictured: Mike Epps as Buck Russell — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,smiling,california,city of los angeles,males,child,dancing,humor,choice,mike epps,season 1,uncle,2010-2019,girl scout

4. Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer

Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer Source:Getty

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 16: Comedian Dave Chappelle gives a surprise performance at the Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer at The Savoy Entertainment Center on January 16, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,california,comedian,three quarter length,giving,inglewood,dave chappelle,chris spencer – actor

5. The First-Ever BET Comedy Awards – Show

The First-Ever BET Comedy Awards - Show Source:Getty

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 28: Actor Paul Mooney presents onstage at the ‘First-Ever’ BET Comedy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium September 28, 2004 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) celebrities,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,hat,waist up,actor,performance,smiling,california,responsibility,black,humor,award,suit,awards ceremony,television set,gambling,auditorium,pasadena – california,presenting,television broadcasting,”first-ever”,paul mooney – actor

6. Paul Natkin Archive

Paul Natkin Archive Source:Getty

Richard Pryor on 7/28/78 in Chicago, Il. in Various Locations, (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,1990-1999,comedian,popular music concert,filming,richard pryor,chicago

7. 93.5 KDAY Presents The Comedy Get Down

93.5 KDAY Presents The Comedy Get Down Source:Getty

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 22: Comedian Eddie Griffin performs onstage at the The Comedy Get Down presented by 93.5 KDAY at The Forum on August 22, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,performance,california,comedian,inglewood,the forum – inglewood,presented by,2015,eddie griffin – comedian,kday,the comedy get down

8. Madonna Presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to Benefit Raising Malawi

Madonna Presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to Benefit Raising Malawi Source:Getty

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 02: Comedian Chris Rock speaks onstage during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum on December 2, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,talking,comedian,miami beach,charity benefit,gulf coast states,art,non-profit organization,mischief,chris rock,madonna – singer,florida – us state,raising malawi

9. Katt Williams and Mike Epps

Katt Williams and Mike Epps Source:C.Mcgraw/Saint Louis

Katt Williams and Mike Epps New Years Eve mike epps,katt williams,g thang

