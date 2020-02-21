Twitter Suspects The Jig When Tweet Claims Bullied 9-Year-Old Quaden Bayles Is Really 18-Year-Old IG Celeb

Easy Money Typer

Have we been duped again? That’s what some Twitter users are asking after a tweet surface putting into question the age of bullied Australian 9-year-old boy.

Quaden Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that causes dwarfism, stole the hearts of social media users when his “mother” uploaded an anti-bullying video featuring Bayles sobbing and saying he wants to “kill himself.”

This is beyond heartbreaking it's crushing.💔 Quaden you’re a champ and one of the bravest kids that I’ve ever seen.❤️💪🏽💪🏽#QuadenBayles #Bullying #bullyingstopswithus pic.twitter.com/UN0JsK9JcJ — Khalid A Alorair (@alorair) February 20, 2020

The video instantly went viral and spawned a GoFundMe account that raised $121K to send him to Disney World, got a video reaction from fellow Aussie, actor Hugh Jackman offering his online support, and a tweet from NBA baller Enes Kanter. Now it may turn out that Bayles might be an 18-year-old teenage prankster after a tweet hit timelines exposing him, alleging he “scammed everybody.”

The world is behind you

The @celtics are behind you Champ Love the jersey, Why don’t we get you to one of our games. ☘️ Front row seat 🙌#QuadenBayles#WestandwithQuaden pic.twitter.com/Yipd52uT29 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 20, 2020

In the original post tweeted by a user named Jasmein Dowe, she shared photos of Bayles not acting like a 9-year-old at all with the caption:

“Just so you know.. he scammed everybody.. he’s 18.. has plenty of money and yeah everyone fell for it. Now if I’m wrong please source your link and explain why to me. He’s an Instagram celeb @quadboss and deleted captions pertaining to his 18th birthday post.”

Dowe’s Twitter account has since been taken down, but another user @shanohni reshared the original post with the caption “wtf is this? he’s 18? and an actor?”

Twitter right now is shambles as they are trying to get to the bottom of what is going on? Of course, jokes are flying up, and down the timeline and television’s favorite little person, Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones, is now trending because of this developing situation. This wouldn’t be the first this has happened either. Remember Keaton Jones? You can peep all the reactions to Quaden Bayles, possibly being 18 in the gallery below.

