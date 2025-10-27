Listen Live
Things To Do In Dallas Halloween Edition

Published on October 27, 2025

Skeletons for St. Jude

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Discover the best things to do in Dallas this season from parties and family-friendly fun to stunning fall decorations and pumpkin patches. Whether you’re looking for free local events, networking mixers, or weekend adventures with the kids, We have everything you need!

 

TRENDING: Top 5 Neighborhoods To Go Trick Or Treating In Dallas

1. Poets open mic + adult spelling bee

Adult spelling bee Source:Urban One

2. HALLOWEEN AT THE GARDEN

The JUKE JOINT opens its doors once again… but only the Sinners make it past the velvet rope.

$5,000 in Cash & Prizes
Costumes. Chaos.
Dom Julio on deck. Vibes unmatched.
111 Oak Lawn Ave | Dallas, TX

It’s The Fourth Annual Halloween Party — “Welcome to the Juke Joint: SINNERS Edition.”
Come dressed like temptation itself.

3. BOOWEEN

The Wait Is Officially Over DFW Sorry For The Wait Don’t Gamble Your Halloween Play We Got Yall Covered Nov 1st The #1 Costume Party IS BACK IN THE CITY !!! 🎃👻🕸️

CALLING ALL DFW AND SURROUNDING AREAS
9:30-2
Security Strictly Enforced
Baby Boo Challenge
Food Truck + Confetti Drop
Livest Djs On Crowd Control
800+ Attendees Expected

LADIES FREE FIRST 30 MIN W/ Costume & Flyer Repost

3906 W Camp Wisdom Road Dallas, Tx

4. Chucky’s Playhouse III

Dallas’ Biggest Halloween Costume Party!
Step into Chucky’s Playhouse III this Halloween night for an unforgettable experience — music, energy, and visuals like no other. BYOB | Sections Available | 👻Ladies Free Until 10 PM 👻
📍3712 Beltline Rd, Addison TX

Cheap sections prices starting $150
Artist performance slots $40 / 2 songs
Bottle Services / Dancers Applied 

5. Zombie Paintball

Survive this haunted house and you might just make it to Zombie Paintball!

Parker’s House haunted house is scary!! With all the actors and different sets it’ll have you screaming. But it’s not done there! They also offer a zombie paintball that feels so real.

6. Junkyard haunted house

the Junkyard haunted house only charges $25 per person plus free parking.

Open every Friday, Saturday Sunday night in October from 8 PM to 12 AM if there is a very long line at midnight, we will finish the line. We have two locations one in Dallas at 2700 Sylvan Ave. and the other in Fort Worth at 2423 Chester St.  We also offer a fast pass for $45 per person that will get you to the front of the line.

7. Spookfest

Oak Cliff (907 E. Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX 75216) on Thursday, October 30th | 5–8 PM for a night full of chills, thrills, and fall fun for ALL ages.

Here’s what you can expect:
•Haunted House experience with spooky surprises
•Fall festival games + crafts
•Girl Scout Van on-the-go
•Animal dissections with our Mad Scientists
•Food, music, and all the community vibes

8. UT Dallas Alumni Six Flags Over Texas’ annual FrightFest

Park hours are from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. With this discount, your ticket covers access to Six Flags FrightFest and a parking pass ($79 in savings per ticket).

$40.99 per ticket (Use code “UTDALLAS” for discounted tickets, parking included.)

9. Must-see Halloween homes

Looking for one of the best Halloween house displays in Dallas-Fort Worth? You have to see this Frisco family’s epic setup at 3809 Hazelhurst Dr, Frisco, TX!

10. Forest of Shadows Dallas

This isn’t your typical haunted house. an immersive haunted trail experience to life deep inside Trinity Forest Adventure Park. magine walking through a mile of eerie woods filled with glowing lights, haunting whispers, and mysterious figures hiding between the trees. 

Location: 1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd, Dallas, TX
Tickets: Starting around $23–$25 per person
Duration: About 45–60 minutes to complete the trail
Tip: Wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the outdoors — you’ll be walking uneven ground under the stars!
Perfect for: Couples, friend groups, and anyone searching for Dallas Halloween events that go beyond a haunted house.

11. FRIGHT NITE

Join DFW’s grown & sexy 30 & up crowd for an unforgettable Halloween night filled with:
Classy vibes
Sexy ambiance & upscale décor
Great music, cocktails & energy all night long

Friday, Oct 31 | 9 PM – 1 AM
Harlem Exchange | 1707 S Ervay St | Dallas

12. Autumn at the Arboretum

100,000+ pumpkins & gourds with Mexican-inspired displays

13. Pumpkin Nights

Venture along a half-mile walking path, where you’ll discover the Forbidden City, a Pirate’s Cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 7,500 hand-carved pumpkins. must visit event with the kids this. Howell Farm – Arlington

14. Denton Halloween Town

Coffin races, pumpkin drops & haunted tours

15. Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

Grapevine, TX – Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides & photo ops

16. NIGHTMARE PART 2

20$ ENTRY AT DOOR

1015 ELM STREET DALLAS TX
DOWNTOWN DALLAS AREA 
NO BAGS ALLOWED
9PM-2AM
HAUNTED LOCATION
BALLROOM ARENA 
DONT COME IF SCARED WARNING
5$ SHOTS AVAILABLE 
THIS IS NOT A REGULAR HALLOWEEN EVENT
1000$ GIVEAWAY BEST COSTUME

17. Moxley Manor Haunted House

3 killer attractions, nonstop screams, and pure Halloween chaos. 

Open select nights through November 1st! 

18. 4th Annual Chills & Thrills ADULT ONLY

8pm-1am

House of Blues
 Halloween-themed drinks
Photo Booth
Tarot card readings
Live DJ
Real tattoos, piercings, permanent jewelry & more!

Karaoke to kick off the event
Mummy wrapping contest + prizes
Costume contests with multiple categories + prizes for each (trendiest, couples, and scariest)

*This is a costume party*

19. 8 NEIGHBORHOODS & HOMES FOR THE BEST HALLOWEEN DECOR IN DFW

HIGHLAND PARK

M STREETS

SWISS AVENUE HISTORIC DISTRICT

LAKEWOOD & EAST DALLAS

PRESTON HOLLOW

PLANO

TUCKER HILL (MCKINNEY)

20. Sweet Tooth Hotel

$5 Dreamland tickets this Friday with code: spooky5 plus karaoke and $8 cocktails in the lounge on Friday

Then on Saturday a Haunting Hits Music Bingo

21. Taproot Lounge and Cafe

22. No Tricks, Just Vibes

Halloween night at Off The Record
Smooth sounds, good people, and unforgettable moments
Oct 31 | 10PM–2AM
2716 Elm St, Dallas, TX
DJ Lunatic & WunJonez
Free Event. No Cover. All Night.

23. Halloween Bash

Located In Downtown Dallas 

10PM – 2AM | NO COVER Til 11PM

CASH PRIZE FOR THE BEST COSTUME 
Until Midnight:
Drinks Specials:
$5 Green Tea
$7 Lemon Drops
$7 Crown Or Hennessy
$8 Casamigo Blanco
$150 Rosè Champagne
$300 Bottles All In 

Drinks | Hookah | Vibes

24. The Black Masquerade

424 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208
When: Wednesday- October 29th, 2025
Time: 7pm-10pm

