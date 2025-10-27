Things To Do In Dallas Halloween Edition

Discover the best things to do in Dallas this season from parties and family-friendly fun to stunning fall decorations and pumpkin patches. Whether you’re looking for free local events, networking mixers, or weekend adventures with the kids, We have everything you need!

TRENDING: Top 5 Neighborhoods To Go Trick Or Treating In Dallas

1. Poets open mic + adult spelling bee Source:Urban One

2. HALLOWEEN AT THE GARDEN The JUKE JOINT opens its doors once again… but only the Sinners make it past the velvet rope. $5,000 in Cash & Prizes

Costumes. Chaos.

Dom Julio on deck. Vibes unmatched.

111 Oak Lawn Ave | Dallas, TX It’s The Fourth Annual Halloween Party — “Welcome to the Juke Joint: SINNERS Edition.”

Come dressed like temptation itself.

3. BOOWEEN The Wait Is Officially Over DFW Sorry For The Wait Don’t Gamble Your Halloween Play We Got Yall Covered Nov 1st The #1 Costume Party IS BACK IN THE CITY !!! 🎃👻🕸️ CALLING ALL DFW AND SURROUNDING AREAS

9:30-2

Security Strictly Enforced

Baby Boo Challenge

Food Truck + Confetti Drop

Livest Djs On Crowd Control

800+ Attendees Expected LADIES FREE FIRST 30 MIN W/ Costume & Flyer Repost 3906 W Camp Wisdom Road Dallas, Tx

4. Chucky’s Playhouse III Dallas’ Biggest Halloween Costume Party!

Step into Chucky’s Playhouse III this Halloween night for an unforgettable experience — music, energy, and visuals like no other. BYOB | Sections Available | 👻Ladies Free Until 10 PM 👻

📍3712 Beltline Rd, Addison TX Cheap sections prices starting $150

Artist performance slots $40 / 2 songs

Bottle Services / Dancers Applied

5. Zombie Paintball Survive this haunted house and you might just make it to Zombie Paintball! Parker’s House haunted house is scary!! With all the actors and different sets it’ll have you screaming. But it’s not done there! They also offer a zombie paintball that feels so real.

6. Junkyard haunted house the Junkyard haunted house only charges $25 per person plus free parking. Open every Friday, Saturday Sunday night in October from 8 PM to 12 AM if there is a very long line at midnight, we will finish the line. We have two locations one in Dallas at 2700 Sylvan Ave. and the other in Fort Worth at 2423 Chester St. We also offer a fast pass for $45 per person that will get you to the front of the line.

7. Spookfest Oak Cliff (907 E. Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX 75216) on Thursday, October 30th | 5–8 PM for a night full of chills, thrills, and fall fun for ALL ages. Here’s what you can expect:

•Haunted House experience with spooky surprises

•Fall festival games + crafts

•Girl Scout Van on-the-go

•Animal dissections with our Mad Scientists

•Food, music, and all the community vibes

8. UT Dallas Alumni Six Flags Over Texas’ annual FrightFest Park hours are from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. With this discount, your ticket covers access to Six Flags FrightFest and a parking pass ($79 in savings per ticket). $40.99 per ticket (Use code “UTDALLAS” for discounted tickets, parking included.)

9. Must-see Halloween homes Looking for one of the best Halloween house displays in Dallas-Fort Worth? You have to see this Frisco family’s epic setup at 3809 Hazelhurst Dr, Frisco, TX!

10. Forest of Shadows Dallas This isn’t your typical haunted house. an immersive haunted trail experience to life deep inside Trinity Forest Adventure Park. magine walking through a mile of eerie woods filled with glowing lights, haunting whispers, and mysterious figures hiding between the trees. Location: 1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd, Dallas, TX

Tickets: Starting around $23–$25 per person

Duration: About 45–60 minutes to complete the trail

Tip: Wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the outdoors — you’ll be walking uneven ground under the stars!

Perfect for: Couples, friend groups, and anyone searching for Dallas Halloween events that go beyond a haunted house.

11. FRIGHT NITE Join DFW’s grown & sexy 30 & up crowd for an unforgettable Halloween night filled with:

Classy vibes

Sexy ambiance & upscale décor

Great music, cocktails & energy all night long Friday, Oct 31 | 9 PM – 1 AM

Harlem Exchange | 1707 S Ervay St | Dallas

12. Autumn at the Arboretum 100,000+ pumpkins & gourds with Mexican-inspired displays

13. Pumpkin Nights Venture along a half-mile walking path, where you’ll discover the Forbidden City, a Pirate’s Cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 7,500 hand-carved pumpkins. must visit event with the kids this. Howell Farm – Arlington

14. Denton Halloween Town Coffin races, pumpkin drops & haunted tours

15. Hall’s Pumpkin Farm Grapevine, TX – Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides & photo ops

16. NIGHTMARE PART 2 20$ ENTRY AT DOOR 1015 ELM STREET DALLAS TX

DOWNTOWN DALLAS AREA

NO BAGS ALLOWED

9PM-2AM

HAUNTED LOCATION

BALLROOM ARENA

DONT COME IF SCARED WARNING

5$ SHOTS AVAILABLE

THIS IS NOT A REGULAR HALLOWEEN EVENT

1000$ GIVEAWAY BEST COSTUME

17. Moxley Manor Haunted House 3 killer attractions, nonstop screams, and pure Halloween chaos. Open select nights through November 1st!

18. 4th Annual Chills & Thrills ADULT ONLY 8pm-1am House of Blues

Halloween-themed drinks

Photo Booth

Tarot card readings

Live DJ

Real tattoos, piercings, permanent jewelry & more! Karaoke to kick off the event

Mummy wrapping contest + prizes

Costume contests with multiple categories + prizes for each (trendiest, couples, and scariest) *This is a costume party*

19. 8 NEIGHBORHOODS & HOMES FOR THE BEST HALLOWEEN DECOR IN DFW HIGHLAND PARK M STREETS SWISS AVENUE HISTORIC DISTRICT LAKEWOOD & EAST DALLAS PRESTON HOLLOW PLANO TUCKER HILL (MCKINNEY)

20. Sweet Tooth Hotel $5 Dreamland tickets this Friday with code: spooky5 plus karaoke and $8 cocktails in the lounge on Friday

⁠

Then on Saturday a Haunting Hits Music Bingo

21. Taproot Lounge and Cafe

22. No Tricks, Just Vibes Halloween night at Off The Record

Smooth sounds, good people, and unforgettable moments

Oct 31 | 10PM–2AM

2716 Elm St, Dallas, TX

DJ Lunatic & WunJonez

Free Event. No Cover. All Night.

23. Halloween Bash Located In Downtown Dallas 10PM – 2AM | NO COVER Til 11PM CASH PRIZE FOR THE BEST COSTUME

Until Midnight:

Drinks Specials:

$5 Green Tea

$7 Lemon Drops

$7 Crown Or Hennessy

$8 Casamigo Blanco

$150 Rosè Champagne

$300 Bottles All In Drinks | Hookah | Vibes