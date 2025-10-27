Things To Do In Dallas Halloween Edition

Discover the best things to do in Dallas this season from parties and family-friendly fun to stunning fall decorations and pumpkin patches. Whether you’re looking for free local events, networking mixers, or weekend adventures with the kids, We have everything you need!
1. Poets open mic + adult spelling beeSource:Urban One
2. HALLOWEEN AT THE GARDEN
The JUKE JOINT opens its doors once again… but only the Sinners make it past the velvet rope.
$5,000 in Cash & Prizes
Costumes. Chaos.
Dom Julio on deck. Vibes unmatched.
111 Oak Lawn Ave | Dallas, TX
It’s The Fourth Annual Halloween Party — “Welcome to the Juke Joint: SINNERS Edition.”
Come dressed like temptation itself.
3. BOOWEEN
The Wait Is Officially Over DFW Sorry For The Wait Don’t Gamble Your Halloween Play We Got Yall Covered Nov 1st The #1 Costume Party IS BACK IN THE CITY !!! 🎃👻🕸️
CALLING ALL DFW AND SURROUNDING AREAS
9:30-2
Security Strictly Enforced
Baby Boo Challenge
Food Truck + Confetti Drop
Livest Djs On Crowd Control
800+ Attendees Expected
LADIES FREE FIRST 30 MIN W/ Costume & Flyer Repost
3906 W Camp Wisdom Road Dallas, Tx
4. Chucky’s Playhouse III
Dallas’ Biggest Halloween Costume Party!
Step into Chucky’s Playhouse III this Halloween night for an unforgettable experience — music, energy, and visuals like no other. BYOB | Sections Available | 👻Ladies Free Until 10 PM 👻
📍3712 Beltline Rd, Addison TX
Cheap sections prices starting $150
Artist performance slots $40 / 2 songs
Bottle Services / Dancers Applied
5. Zombie Paintball
Survive this haunted house and you might just make it to Zombie Paintball!
Parker’s House haunted house is scary!! With all the actors and different sets it’ll have you screaming. But it’s not done there! They also offer a zombie paintball that feels so real.
6. Junkyard haunted house
the Junkyard haunted house only charges $25 per person plus free parking.
Open every Friday, Saturday Sunday night in October from 8 PM to 12 AM if there is a very long line at midnight, we will finish the line. We have two locations one in Dallas at 2700 Sylvan Ave. and the other in Fort Worth at 2423 Chester St. We also offer a fast pass for $45 per person that will get you to the front of the line.
7. Spookfest
Oak Cliff (907 E. Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX 75216) on Thursday, October 30th | 5–8 PM for a night full of chills, thrills, and fall fun for ALL ages.
Here’s what you can expect:
•Haunted House experience with spooky surprises
•Fall festival games + crafts
•Girl Scout Van on-the-go
•Animal dissections with our Mad Scientists
•Food, music, and all the community vibes
8. UT Dallas Alumni Six Flags Over Texas’ annual FrightFest
Park hours are from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. With this discount, your ticket covers access to Six Flags FrightFest and a parking pass ($79 in savings per ticket).
$40.99 per ticket (Use code “UTDALLAS” for discounted tickets, parking included.)
9. Must-see Halloween homes
Looking for one of the best Halloween house displays in Dallas-Fort Worth? You have to see this Frisco family’s epic setup at 3809 Hazelhurst Dr, Frisco, TX!
10. Forest of Shadows Dallas
This isn’t your typical haunted house. an immersive haunted trail experience to life deep inside Trinity Forest Adventure Park. magine walking through a mile of eerie woods filled with glowing lights, haunting whispers, and mysterious figures hiding between the trees.
Location: 1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd, Dallas, TX
Tickets: Starting around $23–$25 per person
Duration: About 45–60 minutes to complete the trail
Tip: Wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the outdoors — you’ll be walking uneven ground under the stars!
Perfect for: Couples, friend groups, and anyone searching for Dallas Halloween events that go beyond a haunted house.
11. FRIGHT NITE
Join DFW’s grown & sexy 30 & up crowd for an unforgettable Halloween night filled with:
Classy vibes
Sexy ambiance & upscale décor
Great music, cocktails & energy all night long
Friday, Oct 31 | 9 PM – 1 AM
Harlem Exchange | 1707 S Ervay St | Dallas
12. Autumn at the Arboretum
100,000+ pumpkins & gourds with Mexican-inspired displays
13. Pumpkin Nights
Venture along a half-mile walking path, where you’ll discover the Forbidden City, a Pirate’s Cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 7,500 hand-carved pumpkins. must visit event with the kids this. Howell Farm – Arlington
14. Denton Halloween Town
Coffin races, pumpkin drops & haunted tours
15. Hall’s Pumpkin Farm
Grapevine, TX – Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides & photo ops
16. NIGHTMARE PART 2
20$ ENTRY AT DOOR
1015 ELM STREET DALLAS TX
DOWNTOWN DALLAS AREA
NO BAGS ALLOWED
9PM-2AM
HAUNTED LOCATION
BALLROOM ARENA
DONT COME IF SCARED WARNING
5$ SHOTS AVAILABLE
THIS IS NOT A REGULAR HALLOWEEN EVENT
1000$ GIVEAWAY BEST COSTUME
17. Moxley Manor Haunted House
3 killer attractions, nonstop screams, and pure Halloween chaos.
Open select nights through November 1st!
18. 4th Annual Chills & Thrills ADULT ONLY
8pm-1am
House of Blues
Halloween-themed drinks
Photo Booth
Tarot card readings
Live DJ
Real tattoos, piercings, permanent jewelry & more!
Karaoke to kick off the event
Mummy wrapping contest + prizes
Costume contests with multiple categories + prizes for each (trendiest, couples, and scariest)
*This is a costume party*
19. 8 NEIGHBORHOODS & HOMES FOR THE BEST HALLOWEEN DECOR IN DFW
HIGHLAND PARK
M STREETS
SWISS AVENUE HISTORIC DISTRICT
LAKEWOOD & EAST DALLAS
PRESTON HOLLOW
PLANO
TUCKER HILL (MCKINNEY)
20. Sweet Tooth Hotel
$5 Dreamland tickets this Friday with code: spooky5 plus karaoke and $8 cocktails in the lounge on Friday
Then on Saturday a Haunting Hits Music Bingo
21. Taproot Lounge and Cafe
22. No Tricks, Just Vibes
Halloween night at Off The Record
Smooth sounds, good people, and unforgettable moments
Oct 31 | 10PM–2AM
2716 Elm St, Dallas, TX
DJ Lunatic & WunJonez
Free Event. No Cover. All Night.
23. Halloween Bash
Located In Downtown Dallas
10PM – 2AM | NO COVER Til 11PM
CASH PRIZE FOR THE BEST COSTUME
Until Midnight:
Drinks Specials:
$5 Green Tea
$7 Lemon Drops
$7 Crown Or Hennessy
$8 Casamigo Blanco
$150 Rosè Champagne
$300 Bottles All In
Drinks | Hookah | Vibes
24. The Black Masquerade
424 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208
When: Wednesday- October 29th, 2025
Time: 7pm-10pm