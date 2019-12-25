It’s Christmas Day and you know what that means, fellowship with family, gift opening, some drinking and partying and more. It is also that time of year where your exes or former significant others attempt to reach out knowing full well you’ve blocked them and moved on.

Seeing that Future and Lori Harvey are arguably the king and queen of the petty, you might have seen a few images of the “Commas” rapper or Harvey holding their phone and somebody writing a wildly hilarious caption about reaching out to an ex hoping that they’re doing okay. Well, we’ve collected a few of the wildest ones for you to laugh at on this Christmas Day.

These toxic Christmas text memes with Future and Lori Harvey got me so💀 pic.twitter.com/AEPu31znZD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 25, 2019

These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts From That One Ex All Day [GALLERY] was originally published on theboxhouston.com