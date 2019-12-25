CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts From That One Ex All Day [GALLERY]

Posted 21 hours ago

It’s Christmas Day and you know what that means, fellowship with family, gift opening, some drinking and partying and more. It is also that time of year where your exes or former significant others attempt to reach out knowing full well you’ve blocked them and moved on.

Seeing that Future and Lori Harvey are arguably the king and queen of the petty, you might have seen a few images of the “Commas” rapper or Harvey holding their phone and somebody writing a wildly hilarious caption about reaching out to an ex hoping that they’re doing okay. Well, we’ve collected a few of the wildest ones for you to laugh at on this Christmas Day.

These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts From That One Ex All Day [GALLERY]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Stream Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir’s ‘Jesus Is…
 6 hours ago
12.26.19
Feel Me? Real-Life Things Most People Think About…
 6 hours ago
12.26.19
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 13 hours ago
12.26.19
“B*tch R-Kelly’d Me” Da Baby Speaks About Being…
 13 hours ago
12.26.19
Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna…
 20 hours ago
12.25.19
20 items
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 21 hours ago
12.25.19
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful…
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
The Real Rundown:Da Baby Had Dallas and The…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 4 days ago
12.26.19
Ayana App Aligns Individuals With Culturally Competent Therapists
 4 days ago
12.23.19
Former WNBA Player Makes History Within The New…
 4 days ago
12.23.19
Philadelphia Nonprofit Receives $300K Grant To Increase Representation…
 4 days ago
12.23.19
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 4 days ago
12.22.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…
 1 week ago
12.20.19
Lil Donald Altercation With NBA Young Boy, I…
 1 week ago
12.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close