Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

%

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Published on July 28, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour ended on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The record-breaking tour promoted the idea that country music has deep Black roots and shouldn’t be defined by one specific image. Beyoncé used her platform to spotlight the contributions of Black artists to the genre, both historically (like Linda Martell) and in the present (collaborations with new artists).
Jay-Z made several surprise appearances throughout the tour, including a joint performance of their hit “Crazy in Love” at the Vegas finale. Country singer Shaboozey, featured on the album, also joined Beyoncé on stage in Las Vegas to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

Related Stories

But for most, the biggest highlight was the on-stage reunion of Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. They joined Bey closing night, performing hits like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath” along with Beyoncé’s “Energy.” This reunion marked the first time the trio had performed together since Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella set.
With the historic run now over, scroll below for a look at some of our FAVORITE looks from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

1. Texas Hold 'Em

2. Get 'Em Girl

3. This is America

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLgH_67RkJ-/

4. Boots with The Fur!

5. Diva

6. Queen Bey

7. Lookin for a Cowboy

8. Simple & Sexy

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJe1cfuxc3P/

9. Shine On

10. Shine On

11. Welcome to H-Town

12. YEEHAW

13. Pretty in Pink

14. Goin My Way?

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL_gAqgN-ut/

15. Bow Down or Step Aside

16. The Clique

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMBssZHsGnq/

17. Red, White & Blue

18. Bang, Bang

19. All Black Everything

20. Country bred, cornbread fed

21. Sweet Like Honey

22. How the West was Won

23. Shooters Shoot

24. Cowgirl

25. We See You, Phaedra!

26. Giddy up, Giddy up!

27. Bossy

28. Act ii

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMIyxxMuI0H/

29. A Time was Had

30. A Whole Lotta Woman

31. Lady in Red

32. Country Thick

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJSOyUOzCG4/

33. Bring 'em Out

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLfkzrBMSa2/

34. Let's Ride

35. Your Shotgun Rider

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMBiBtbS-ZS/

36. All Access

37.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMlZ3UXBFOk/

38. Take a Shot for Me

39. We Ride at Dawn

40. A Lawless Town

41. Red Redemption

42. Sweet Honey

43. Don't Mess with Texas

44. Vegas Gambler

45. The Wrangler

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLiWjgIuQLO/

46. Iconic

47. 3 The Hard Way

48. Could Never Take the Country Outta Me

49. Fly From France

50. Thank You, Bey!

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Was Most-Streamed 2010s Song of 2025

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close