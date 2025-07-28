The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Cowboy Carter tour ended on, with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The record-breaking tour promoted the idea that country music has deep Black roots and shouldn’t be defined by one specific image. Beyoncé used her platform to spotlight the contributions of Black artists to the genre, both historically (like) and in the present (collaborations with new artists).made several surprise appearances throughout the tour, including a joint performance of their hit “Crazy in Love” at the Vegas finale. Country singer, featured on the album, also joined Beyoncé on stage in Las Vegas to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”With the historic run now over, scroll below for a look at some of our FAVORITE looks from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.