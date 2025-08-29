Thank You, Micah Parsons: A Journey Worth Watching

From the moment he stepped onto the field in 2021, Micah Parsons didn’t just meet expectations — he shattered them. This playlist is a tribute to every unforgettable moment he delivered in a Dallas Cowboys uniform: from his jaw-dropping rookie season to becoming one of the most feared defenders in the NFL.
You’ll see it all — every sack (50 and counting), his hardest hits, fastest QB takedowns, and even his lighter side: starring in commercials, trolling Giants fans in NYC, and sharing personal reflections from draft night to game day. Whether it’s the “Lion” stalking quarterbacks or just showing off his personality off the field, this is the full Micah experience.
We kick things off with his iconic draft moment, run through his biggest career highlights, and even include the hilarious Tostitos ad and that time he walked around New York like a total unknown. Each clip tells a piece of the story — a story of dominance, drive, and heart.
Micah, thank you for everything you’ve brought to Cowboys Nation. Your energy, passion, and unmatched play will never be forgotten. Whether this chapter has ended or just paused, one thing’s for sure — you left your mark on Dallas, and this playlist is proof.
Now press play, sit back, and relive the rise of a generational talent.
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack
1. Where Greatness Began | Micah Parsons Drafted by the Cowboys
2. First Steps in Cowboy Country
3. Draft Day Receipts: Micah Parsons Named Every Player Picked Before Him
4. Fear the 11: Micah Parsons in Full Beast Mode
5. The NFL’s Most Dangerous Man Doesn’t Rest | GQ with Micah Parsons
6. Top 10 and Untouchable: Micah Parsons’ Dominance in 2023
7. Micah Parsons Trolled Giants Fans in NYC
8. Rookie of the Year Energy | Micah Parsons Reflects on His Explosive Debut
9. From Sacks to Snacks: Micah Parsons in the Tostitos Commercial
10. New City, New Beginnings | Micah Parsons’ Family Moves to Dallas
11. “Himothy 11” Ranked As NFL’s Top 20 Players of 2024
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love