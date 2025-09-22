Stunna4Leo Black American Princess Wedding

Over the weekend, Houston rapper Monaleo officially tied the knot with North Carolina rapper Stunna 4 Vegas. Bothartists have given us viral hits we know and love, Stunna’s “Animal” with the unforgettable line “I pop a Perc’, it give me more stamina (uh), I hit that nat like an animal” and Monaleo’s anthem “Don Who Leo”cwith the viral lyrics “get off that Don Who Leo, act a fool Leo.”

The two have been together since 2023, constantly showing love and support for each other both publicly and behind the scenes. This weekend, they tied the knot with what can only be described as a Black American princess fairytale wedding. Filled with love, culture, and more

Stunna4Vegas, the groom, wore a fire-fitted pink flamingo suit, while Monaleo slayed in a pink princess gown that stole the night. Their wedding party was just as sharp, with bridesmaids and groomsmen stepping out in style.

Houston legends Paul Wall, Bun B, and Johnny Dang were in the building, grillz shining ear to ear. Not only did they attend, but some also gave unforgettable performances. Viral fitness coach Toni Fine was spotted among the guests too (and if you don’t know who Toni Fine is, your back just isn’t big enough, but we love Toni and her aggressive motivation.

Fans showed out everywhere, whether in person, watching live, on TikTok, or across X, celebrating Monaleo and Stunna’s wedding. From live performances to cultural moments, the night was packed with highlights that made this wedding one for the books.

This wasn’t just a ceremony; it was a true celebration of love and Black excellence.

Take a look at the highlights from Monaleo & Stunna 4 Vegas’s fairytale wedding

1. Monaleo Walks Down the Aisle 2. When Stunna4Vegas Saw His Bride 3. Monaleo With Her Bridsmaids 4. Monaleo Message to The Girlies 5. Stunna4Vegas Gets Emotional 6. Beautiful Decor 7. Wedding Recap 8. Wedding Ring Flex 9. Wedding Guest POV 10. Bunna B Enters the Chat 11. Stunna4Leo Ride Off in A Slab 12. Leo Preforming At Her Wedding 13. Father Daughter Dance 14. Bride & Groom Dance 15. Stunna4Vegas 16. Monaleo’s Wedding Dress 17. Wedding Reception 18. Bride & Groom Enjoying Their Reception 19. Bunna B POV 20. Bunna B & Bun B Preform 21. Beautiful Flower girls 22. H-Town Legends 23. Yungeen Ace Preforms 24. Ring The Bell For Tequila 25. Toni Fine & Her Husband