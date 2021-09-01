The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Although they’re a romantic couple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,and Zendaya have not actually confirmed rumors if they’re dating off-screen as well but that hasn’t stopped the speculation. Holland may have raised the stakes on the chatter after referring to his Spider-Man co-star after referring to the stunning actress as “My MJ” via a warm birthday wish post.

The chemistry between the co-stars has been one to watch as Holland’s Peter Parker aka Spider-Man juggles school, love, and crimefighting all while trying to keep Zendaya’s Michelle “MJ” Jones in the dark and safe from harm. Away from the film franchise, it appears that the two have, at the very least, maintained a lovely friendship over the course of five years working on the Marvel Studios films.

Earlier this year, Holland and Zendaya were reportedly seen making out but they kept whatever connection they have beyond the screen mum. Folks close to the pair say that they prefer to keep things private but Holland wishing Zendaya a happy 25th birthday may have blown the lid off the whole thing.

On Wednesday (September 1), Holland posted an image of him and Zendaya hamming it up in a photo from a Spider-Man set with the caption reading, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

That doesn’t exactly confirm a relationship but that’s a pretty bold move for stars on the level of Holland and Zendaya. It goes without saying that none of what the rumored couple does away from their respective careers is anyone’s business but fans on Twitter seemed to be pretty stoked about the possibility.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will star alongside one other this December in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Photo: Getty

Spidey Senses Tingling: Tom Holland Calls Zendaya “My MJ” In Instagram Birthday Post was originally published on hiphopwired.com