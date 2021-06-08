HomeLocal DFW News

South Side Da Realist: A Texas Hip Hop Inspired Playlist To Vibe Out To

Posted 20 hours ago

When people think of Texas, they think of cowboys, horses, and tumbleweed. While that is furthest from the truth, Texas Hip Hop has a very distinct sound and place in the music culture. Artists like Big Tuck, Pimp C., Bun B. and UGK created an undeniable sound that will live on forever. Texas music and culture runs deep! vibe out to this special playlist that will get you ready for our next drive-in concert: Candy Paint, Drop Tops, and Texas Hip Hop featuring some of Texas Hip Hop Legends on June 25, 2021.

 

Purchase your Tickets Here

 

 

 

 

 

1. Mo City Don- Z-Ro

2. You’re Everything- Bun B

3. Still Tippin’ -Mike Jones feat. Slim Thug and Paul Wall

4. Not a stain Me- Big Tuck

5. Let Me See it- UGK

6. Ice Cream Paint Job- Dorrough

7. Paul Wall – Sittin’ Sidewayz ft. Big Pokey

8. 25 Lighters-DJ DMD [feat. Lil’ Keke & Fat Pat]

9. Tops Drop- Fat Pimp

10. Knocking Doors Down- Pimp C

Close