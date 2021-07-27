Simone Biles Is The Epitome of Classy Sportsmanship Despite Withdraw From Final Olympic Team Competition

Texas native and USA Gymnast Simone Biles announced her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to medical reasons according to an announcement made by USA Gymnastics.

Despite Biles’s non-participation, she displayed an incredible amount of sportsmanship and support cheering on her teammates. The official reason why she pulled out of the competition has been confirmed related to mental health.

Team USA Women Gymnastics Team still celebrates a hard-fought Silver Medal-Winning in Tokyo today, see photos below.