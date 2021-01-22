R. Kelly Dragged By Prison Jumpsuit After His Name Floated For Pretend VERZUZ Battle

As most are still wiping the crust out of their eyes after watching the late-starting VERZUZ battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, another name was floated about. R. Kelly was trending this morning on Twitter as someone who would clean up in such a competition but fans on Twitter are dragging the alleged creep by his prison jumpsuit.
Given that VERZUZ is a celebration of a star or group’s biggest hits framed as friendly competition, names are always floated about with certified artists such as Usher, T.I., and others who have yet to engage in one of the live stream battles.
It was initially difficult to determine how Kelly’s name became a top trending topic on Friday morning (Jan. 22), but it’s been said that some of his music was playing during Thursday night’s battle. But one thing that is evidently clear is that most people are getting the imprisoned crooner out of here.
Much of the reaction has an odd juxtaposition of realizing that the heinous crimes that Kelly has been accused of should loom way higher than his lengthy catalog of familiar songs. Yet, there are some defenders of Kelly’s musical legacy who argue that despite all that comes with Kelly regarding the accusations of abuse and mistreatment of young women, he would clean up anyone in a VERZUZ.
While the likelihood of Kelly seeing the light of day is slim, it would also be a chilly day in the hot spot down below before anyone would agree to have him featured in the wildly popular VERZUZ series even if he were a free man.
For now, Kelly, unable to defend against the waves of slander coming his way, is the target of an exceptionally potent dragging on Twitter at the moment and we’ve got the reactions listed out below.
1.
The narrative that R. Kelly is untouchable in a hit battle is easily amongst the worst narratives in R&B.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) January 22, 2021
Not only is it not true, but the inability to let everything about that man die annoys me. Listen to more R&B.
2.
the people versus r kelly is the only versus i wanna hear him participate in— Sin, short for Sinclair (@sindoesart) January 22, 2021
3.
"Aint nobody beating R Kelly in a Verzuz"— MikeyC (@imtherealmikeyc) January 22, 2021
The State of Illinois pic.twitter.com/UxQ3TcoL48
4.
Me seeing R Kelly trending thinking trump pardoned him or something pic.twitter.com/Vhiv3vixNg— Seth Curry Stan (@sethcurryszn) January 22, 2021
5.
why are chris brown and r kelly trending? battle of the abusers?— ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) January 22, 2021
6.
now why y’all got R. Kelly trending on this fine friday morning ? pic.twitter.com/7phRerpqnd— a - washh (@liluziindigo) January 22, 2021
7.
Why is R. Kelly trending at 6 am central standard time? pic.twitter.com/PS5TxslzTy— VФn (@flemingdrx) January 22, 2021
8.
R Kelly, is a sexual predator. I don’t care how good his music is/was. Everything he done after touching on little girls, means jack shit to me. NO PASS!— J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) January 22, 2021
9.
10.
I really wish R Kelly wasn’t a weirdo cause nigggaaa that catalog— Caresha Stan Acc. (@Amirxvx) January 22, 2021
11.
Not R. Kelly vocals during a Women’s Empowerment Verzuz.— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) January 22, 2021
12.
Why in the hell is R Kelly trending on January 22nd, at 0741 est? pic.twitter.com/cpfT25SnrD— Dree 🖤💛 (She/They) (@DreeDaGoat) January 22, 2021
13.
Imagine winning the prison talent show 6 years in a row and then R. Kelly shows up.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 22, 2021
14.
They need to kill this R. Kelly song— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 22, 2021
15.
Why are people even discussing R. Kelly and a hypothetical Verzus?? That man should no longer exist— Obi Does Production (@obidoess) January 22, 2021