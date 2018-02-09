Kendrick Lamar , TDE

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

Posted February 9, 2018

1. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival – Day 8

2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8 Source:Getty

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 16: (L-R) Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul of Black Hippy pose for a portrait backstage at Fader Fort during SXSW on March 16, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,music,texas,gulf coast states,austin – texas,south by southwest,fader fort,jay rock,kendrick lamar,schoolboy q,ab-soul,ab-soul of black hippy

2. Kendrick Lamar

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

Kendrick Lamar

3. AB-Soul

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 Source:Getty

AB-Soul

4. Jay Rock

Jay Rock Source:TDE Records

Jay Rock

5. SZA

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Source:Getty

SZA

6. ScHoolboy Q

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Source:Getty

ScHoolboy Q

7. Isaiah Rashad

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 6 Source:Getty

Isaiah Rashad

8. SiR

View this post on Instagram

So what’s your favorite song?

A post shared by SiR (@inglewoodsir) on

SiR

