Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

1. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival – Day 8Source:Getty
AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 16: (L-R) Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul of Black Hippy pose for a portrait backstage at Fader Fort during SXSW on March 16, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,music,texas,gulf coast states,austin – texas,south by southwest,fader fort,jay rock,kendrick lamar,schoolboy q,ab-soul,ab-soul of black hippy
2. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty
Kendrick Lamar
3. AB-SoulSource:Getty
AB-Soul
4. Jay RockSource:TDE Records
Jay Rock
5. SZASource:Getty
SZA
6. ScHoolboy QSource:Getty
ScHoolboy Q
7. Isaiah RashadSource:Getty
Isaiah Rashad
8. SiR
SiR