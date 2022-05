97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert [Photos]

Radio One Dallas, 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 popped off the summer the right way at the official 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert featuring Jeezy, K. Michelle and Special Guest Lloyd at Texas Trust CU Theater. This EPIC night was one to remember with surprise guest, Lil Scrappy making a surprise appearance and K. Michelle’s meet and greet with some of her biggest fans. Check out the photos below!

1. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert lloyd,jezzy,k. michelle. 2. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam The crowd enjoying 97 Days of Summer! 3. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Surprise performance from Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy at 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert 4. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com k. Michelle 5. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com Lloyd at 97 Days of summer concert. 6. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com P- Skillz hosting 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert! 7. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com Jeezy The Snowman at 97 Days of Summer concert. 8. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com K. Michelle represents for the lovers singing at 97 Days of Summer 9. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com Lloyd singing his heart out at 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert! 10. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com K. Michelle Meet and Greet 11. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com Jeezy The Snowman Shit it down at 97 Days of Summer Concert! 12. 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com 97 Days of Summer Kickoff Concert lloyd,jezzy,k. michelle. 13. 97 ays of Summer Kickoff Concert Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Concert!