International Women’s Day 2022: 10 Texas Women To Know

Happy International Women’s Day: Take note and follow these powerful black women you should know!

Every year, on March 8th International Women’s Day is celebrated to honor and respect women across the world. This global celebration ignites woman and salutes the many social, economic, cultural, and political contributions made through the years.

This year, the International Women’s Day theme is #BreakTheBias. No matter what background, age, or ethnicity you are; it is important that we are able to see ourselves in diverse environments and positions. Today we honor 10 inspiring women who have paved the way and made significant achievements in their perspective fields leading the way.

These Texas women trailblazers are breaking barriers and killing it in the areas of entrepreneurship, health, media and sports just to name a few! They are without a doubt the change makers in our communities empowering the next generation of women leaders to shine their light too!