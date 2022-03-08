International Women’s Day 2022: 10 Texas Women To Know

Happy International Women’s Day: Take note and follow these powerful black women you should know!
Every year, on March 8th International Women’s Day is celebrated to honor and respect women across the world. This global celebration ignites woman and salutes the many social, economic, cultural, and political contributions made through the years.
This year, the International Women’s Day theme is #BreakTheBias. No matter what background, age, or ethnicity you are; it is important that we are able to see ourselves in diverse environments and positions. Today we honor 10 inspiring women who have paved the way and made significant achievements in their perspective fields leading the way.
These Texas women trailblazers are breaking barriers and killing it in the areas of entrepreneurship, health, media and sports just to name a few! They are without a doubt the change makers in our communities empowering the next generation of women leaders to shine their light too!
1. Cynt Marshall
Cynthia Marshall is chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks. In February 2018, Marshall became the first black female CEO in the history of the National Basketball Association.
2. DJ Poizon Ivy
DJ Poizon Ivy is an international DJ sensation. She has broken many barriers for women in sports media becoming the first female DJ in NBA History and currently the in arena MC and announcer for the Dallas Mavericks.
3. Jessica Shepherd
Dr. Shepherd is a Media Health Expert. She is a well known OB/GYN, Chief Medical Officer for @verywell CEO and Founder of @sanctummedwellness
4. Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall is a broadcast journalist and television talk show host. In September 2019, Hall debuted her self-titled syndicated daytime talk show, which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award.
5. Tashara Parker
Tashara Parker is an anchor and reporter at WFAA News 8 in Dallas, Texas covering traffic, breaking news and inspirational stories. She is best known for her community efforts and Crown ACT campaign that ensures protection against race-based hair discrimination.
6. Cleo Greene
Cleo Greene is a Weekend Anchor & Social Media Reporter for WFAA in Dallas, TX specializing in general assignment reporting. She is best known for her great storytelling on WFAA News Break and her beautiful personality on the News Break team.
7. Marty McDonald
Mary McDonald is the founder of Boss Women in Media. Founded in 2016, Marty created the social organization to galvanize other likeminded women who desired more than just a 9-5 jobs. She did this by curating bomb brunches and bringing together women and girls of all walks of life. This empowerment conference truly empowered women to achieve their dreams.
8. Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a Marriage Coach, MicroWedding Expert and luxury Officiant specializing in popup weddings. She is the owner and CEO of Just Elope.
9. JaLisa E. Vaughn
JaLisa E. Vaughn is a dynamic social influencer & entrepreneur with a hyper engaged audience. She took a leap of faith and left her IT job and secured 1 million in brand deals. She is a positive influencer who recently expanded her talents with a clothing boutique Luxe House Boutique
10. Swan
Swan (Swan 7 Productions, LLC) specializes in luxury event planning and production company servicing a wide variety of needs to take our clients’ brands to the next level. If you have never experienced her events, you are in for a treat! She has coordinated and managed premier events across the country. She is a joyous ball of energy and love bursting with passion for creating epic experiences.