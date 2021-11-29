Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero’s Life Seen Through Photos

HomeNews

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Black Panther certainly didn’t need one. As the head of Wakanda, a fictional city of enormous wealth and technology that would make Elon Musk blush, T’Challa, brilliantly portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, was a representation of strength in the face of adversity.

In real life, Boseman kept his personal struggles away from the public eye.

Digging deep within to find what was needed to bring the best out of himself – and his cast mates – in any role he accepted, his truly was a heroes journey. It was only after his untimely death on August 28, 2020, that the world became aware of his fight against colon cancer. First diagnosed in 2016, the disease would take his life just four short years later.

But today we look back at his legacy. Respected by peers and loved by audiences, Boseman never showed a moment of self-pity or denial. We should all look to face each day with such courage, and cherish the moments that we are granted during our time on earth. Gone far too soon, Boseman’s legacy lives on through film and his representation of strength in the face of personal pain.

Wakanda Forever.

On what would have been his 45th birthday, we invite you to take a look back at a hero’s life through photos.

1. After party for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’

After party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' Source:Getty

2. New York Fashion Week Showcase

New York Fashion Week Showcase Source:Getty

3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

4. Chadwick Boseman & The Cast Of Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman & The Cast Of Black Panther Source:(Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

5. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Production Stills

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Production Stills Source:Netflix

6. Chadwick & Taylor Boseman

Chadwick & Taylor Boseman Source:(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

7. 21 Bridges Promo

21 Bridges Promo Source:GlobalGrind

8. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University Source:Howard University

9. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University Source:Howard University

10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

11. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

12. 50th NAACP Image Awards

50th NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty

13. 47th American Music Awards

47th American Music Awards Source:WENN

14. Wakanda Forever

Wakanda Forever Source:Marvel Studios

15. ‘Black Panther’ European Premiere

'Black Panther' European Premiere Source:Getty

16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' Source:Getty

17. Global Press Conference

Global Press Conference Source:Getty

18. First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42

First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42 Source:Getty

19. Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight’s ‘The Birth of a Nation’

Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight's 'The Birth of a Nation' Source:Getty

20. Comic-Con International 2016

Comic-Con International 2016 Source:Getty

21. Rest Well.

Rest Well. Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER
