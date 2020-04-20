CLOSE
Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]

Posted April 20, 2020

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🤟🏾

A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) on

 

Super-mother Gabrielle Union & her dope child Zaya Wade have been enjoying every second during this quarantine together! Union posted a series of flicks of her & Zaya at the house have a grand ol’ time in the backyard.

Zaya also posted a video of the two dancing the night away to some classic music. Check out the recap of a weekend at the Wade residence below!

 

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤 @zayawade

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

👑 👗 🌇

A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

