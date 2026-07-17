Listen Live
Close
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

South Bend, IN - September.20.2025 - Notre Dame vs. Purdue
Source: Harry Figiel/ISI Photos / Getty

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026

Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.

From our list in 2025, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are Demon Clowney & Dude Person.

But in our new 2026 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year.

The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce Tommy Running Rabbit’s name on live tv yet?

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2026 below!

RELATED | 50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names

RELATED | The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

1. Prayer Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Arizona State

A person wearing a black Adidas cap and maroon Arizona State University jersey, with curly hair and tattoos.
Source: N/A / Arizona State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

2. Noble Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Northern Arizona

A smiling young man wearing a navy blue polo shirt with the "NAU" logo.
Source: Northern Arizona Athletics

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

3. Tommy Running Rabbit – Running Back – Montana

A smiling young man wearing a maroon jersey with "MONTANA" printed on it.
Source: Montana Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

4. Da’Realyst Clark – Wide Receiver – Kent State

Da'Realyst Clark - Wide Receiver - Kent State
Source: Kent State Athletics

Year: Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

5. Rocky Beers – Tight End – Ohklahoma

Headshot of a smiling man with curly dark hair wearing a suit and red tie.
Source: N/A / Ohklahoma Athletics

Year: Redshirt Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

6. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State

Blazen Lono-Wong - DL – Arizona State
Source: Sun Devil Athletics

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

7. Legend Journey – Defensive End – California

Headshot of a young African American man wearing a navy blue suit and yellow and navy striped tie.
Source: N/A / California Athletics

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

8. Moh Bility – WR – Rice

Moh Bility - WR - Rice
Source: Rice Athletics

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

9. Noah Knigga – Linebacker – Easter Michigan University

Portrait of a young man in a suit and tie.
Source: Eastern Michigan Athletics

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

10. Nitro Tuggle – Wide Receiver – South Carolina

A smiling young man with dreadlocks wearing a black suit and tie.
Source: N/A / South Carolina Athletics

Year: Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

11. Grant Beerman – LB – Illinois

Grant Beerman - LB - Illinois
Source: Illinois Athletics

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

12. Sirr Bible – Linebacker – San Jose State

A close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks wearing a blue and yellow sports jersey.
Source: N/A / San Jose State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

13. Deuce Knight – Quarterback – Ole Miss

Headshot of a young Black man wearing a red sports jersey.
Source: N/A / Ole Miss Athletics

Year: Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

14. King Large – OL – Missouri State

A smiling man wearing a suit and glasses.
Source: N/A / Missouri State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

15. Hannes Hammer – OL – UCONN

Headshot of a young man with short brown hair wearing a navy blue polo shirt.
Source: N/A / UConn Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News  |  T.E. Thomas

Man Shot Multiple Times in Arlington

Comments
78 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
Thousands Look For Employment At Job Fair In Los Angeles
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Next Move: Helping DFW Get to Work

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close