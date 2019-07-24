Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked Cupcakes

Wednesday (July 24) marks National Tequila Day! Get your just desserts by trying any of these tequila-spiked cupcakes below.
Posted July 24, 2019
My newest obsession: BOOZY cupcakes 🧁. . . . 🍓 [[ Berry Margarita ]] 🍓. Lime & berry cupcakes with a tequila / triple berry buttercream frosting topped with lime zest, strawberry dust andddddddd A TEQUILA SHOT dropper 💥. . I mean who could say no to drinks & dessert? ...you're right, you don't 😋. . . . #cupcakes #cakecakecake #boozycupcakes #margaritacupcakes #berrymargarita #tequila #tequilashots #tequilacupcakes #tripleberry #birthdaycupcakes #buttercream #wilton #instafood #foodie #boozydessert #ctfoodie #dessert #baker #selftaught #girlboss #homemade #cthomemade #ctsmallbusiness #newenglandfoodie #eastcoastfoodies #fromscratch #sweetsbysmo
Happy memorial Day Weekend! The Patron 🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁 ............. .............. ............ ............. Vanilla Patron Cupcake Boozy Lime Curd filling Vanilla buttercream Sprinkle of salt Lime wedge Shot of Patron #almeidabakes #cakedealer #cake #cupcakes #patron #tequila #tequilacupcakes #pateoncupcakes #boozycupcakes #liquorandfood #cakedecorator #cakesofig #lowellma #baker #homemade #followformore
Tequila Rose cupcakes! These always come out so lovely! #tequilarose #tequilacupcakes #liquorshots #cupcakestyles #cupcakeshop #cupcakecustom #customcupcake #customcupcaketoppers #cake #maridellscakes #maridellscakesandrentals
Tequila Sunrise Cupcakes with shots #customcakes #cupcakes #tequila #cakedecorator #tequilacupcakes #alcoholinfused #tequilasunrisecupcakes #birthdaycupcakes #cake #cherry #edibleglitter #tequilasunrise #yum #👅 #orange #pink
