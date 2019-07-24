Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked Cupcakes

View this post on Instagram

My newest obsession: BOOZY cupcakes 🧁. . . . 🍓 [[ Berry Margarita ]] 🍓. Lime & berry cupcakes with a tequila / triple berry buttercream frosting topped with lime zest, strawberry dust andddddddd A TEQUILA SHOT dropper 💥. . I mean who could say no to drinks & dessert? ...you're right, you don't 😋.