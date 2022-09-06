The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice . Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘ Munch ‘.

Soon as the OVO don heard her latest On The Radar freestyle, he slid in the rappers DM to big her up.

Following that was a random trip to Canada where rumors say Drake flew Ice Spice out. During the drill rapper’s trip to Canada, she was spotted at a concert enjoying herself beside the 6 God.

It is safe to say people are drooling over Ice Spice looks.

Check out photos of Drake’s rumored sneaky link below!

Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com