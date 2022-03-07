Dallas Black Excellence Night 2022

Black professionals and entrepreneurs across Dallas Ft. Worth gathered to network, connect, and create during the annual Black Excellence Night this past weekend. The one of a kind empowerment conference at the American Airlines Center united like minded individuals across DFW to discuss the current climate of black businesses, diversity in work place, and standard of excellence in our communities.

This annual conference focused on celebrating our black leaders, empowering and supporting black businesses, and providing advancement opportunities to black professionals!

Guests enjoyed a day well spent at the home of the Dallas Mavericks Arena with live music, art exhibitions, job and vendor expos, networking mixer; plus an exciting Dallas Mavericks basketball game and after party to conclude the evening.

The Black Excellence experience granted guests the opportunity to shake hands and rub elbows with some of the most talented and sought after black business owners, professionals and entrepreneurs during the very anticipated Black Leadership Panel.

The Leadership panel specifically offered expert financial advice, businesses tips and open conversation regarding how we can move the narrative of excellence in our community a long to continue.

Cleo Green of WFAA introduced speakers and began with a warm welcome from Cynthia Marshall, who is the chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks. Panelists were Mahisha Dellinger, CEO of CURLS hair product @mahisha_dellinger , Keisha Robinson, Health and wellness coach Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Hiawatha Williams ( founder of @williamschickenofficial ) , Texas Advancement Center CEO Marion Skinner, Darren James, and moderated by Tashara Parker @tasharaparker from WFAA!

With continued Mentorship in the community, holding our peers and counter parts accountable for excellence, there is nothing as a community we can’t achieve as one. check out what you may have missed!