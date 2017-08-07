Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Posted August 7, 2017

Rihanna is an island gyal, so there’s no surprise that annually she makes it a point to wuk up her waist at Crop Over in Barbados. While Crop Over celebrates the ending of the Bajan Sugar Cane harvest, we’re over here celebrating Ri’s mas camp outfit. Click the gallery to see her outfit and all it’s glorious details.

1. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna debuted some teal hair for Cropover in Barbados.

2. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

💙🇧🇧

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

We’re loving this playful look!

3. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

#cropover2017 !!!

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Rihanna poses in her crop over costume for a selfie with a friend.

4. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

We’re loving Rihanna’s full crop over look!

5. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

On Rihpeat #CropOva

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

She might not be jumping and waving the Bajan flag in this Boomerang, but it’s still on RIH-peat!

6. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

Squad #cropover #rihanna

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Rihanna poses for a car selfie with friends.

7. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

@badgalriri & @rjfenty96

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Rihanna wuks up her waist and parties with her brother at Crop Over.

8. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

We love how happy Rihanna looks.

9. RIHANNA CROP OVER 2017

View this post on Instagram

🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Rihanna’s full crop over look is slamming (and she appropriately wore sneakers to chip down di’ road).

