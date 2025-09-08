Brittany Renner Confronts Michael Porter Jr. Over His Controversial NBA Dating Comments

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. teased an upcoming episode of his podcast, Curious Mike, and this week’s guest is bound to get views, because he’s speaking with no other than the woman, the myth, the legend, Brittany Renner.

Renner made news recently after a clip of her and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, who share a child, got into a huge heated argument as Washington was picking up his son from Renner’s mother’s house. The couple’s son began crying as he was handed off to Washington.

The video ended with Renner stating, “It’s up with me, just know that,” to which Washington responds by telling Renner to “suck d-ck.” When Renner’s mother, seemingly appalled, asks Washington to repeat himself, he repeats it.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The video went viral and spawned several thinkpieces on coparenting and predatory women hustling professional athletes. Renner was twenty-six and Washington was twenty at the time they met.

The clip from Porter’s podcast shows Renner asking Porter Jr. why he previously said he wouldn’t date women who have been with NBA players.

Renner was referring to an August 2025 interview in which Porter said that, no matter how much he liked a woman, he couldn’t date her if he knew she had been involved with someone in the league.

“There was one girl I really liked… She used to talk to a dude in the league, and I was like, I just can’t do it, because if I’m cooking him and he’s allowed to say, ‘That’s why I hit your girl,’” Porter Jr. said on the One Night With Steiny podcast.

When confronted by Renner in the recent clip, Porter Jr. stumbled a bit in his response.

“I feel like if you dated, like, publicly, like a player, it would be hard just because… it would be tough dating someone’s old girl and they just always have that over you,” Porter explained. “It takes a very understanding person to want to take on that role when you’re going into life with a woman who has a child… It’s something I’ve always thought I would steer away from. It could be like an ego thing, or like—I don’t know… I’m open to change. I’m not stuck in my ways.”





The full episode of Renner’s appearance on the podcast has not been released, but past guests include Johnny Manziel, Lana Rhoades, and Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke.

See social media’s reaction to the clip below.

Brittany Renner Confronts Michael Porter Jr. Over His Controversial NBA Dating Comments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21.