Black Hollywood at The 94th Annual Oscar Awards [PHOTOS]

It’s giving black renaissance! One thing we know, two things for sure.. it will never go out of style to have these celebrities present at any award show or event of that matter.

You know what they say, “black don’t crack” and one thing we know how to do as a culture is unite as one. In the past the oscars struggled with the diversity of the esteemed award show, but after many celebs boycotted the show back in 2016, it seems things have improved. Take a look at the black celebrities spotted at the 94th Annual Oscar Awards.

Enjoy the black excellence represented during the award show!