America is the home of the brave, and land of the free and opportunistic. Since the Industrial revolution there have been innovators that have come along to produce some of the nations most worldly utilized tools. Understandably so, entrepreneurial resources and tools may not be equally spread throughtout the country. Wallet Hub has done extensive research to bring to you the best large cities to start a business in.Wallet Hub delightfully articulates how each city’s ranking is measured.

“In order to determine the best cities for launching a business, WalletHub compared 100 cities, across three key dimensions: 1) Business Environment, 2) Access to Resources and 3) Business Costs. Our sample considers only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.” Wallet Hub Explains on the website.

“We evaluated the three dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for startups. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at only the state level.”

Using that formula, Wallet Hub has listed 100 cities to start your entrepreneurial career. Here is the top 20.

[Click here] to view the full list

2023’s Top 10 Large Cities to Start a Business was originally published on rnbphilly.com