16 Sexy Photos Of Keyshia Ka’Oir (Photo Gallery)

1. BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Weekend Grand Finale Hosted Gucci Mane + Lil WayneSource:Getty
ATLANTA GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Keyshia Ka’oir attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Grand Finale Hosted By Gucci Mane + Lil Wayne at Medusa on September 19, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,finishing,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,majestic,bet hip hop awards,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – InsideSource:Getty
MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Trina, Rick Ross, and Keyshia Ka’oir attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,three people,award,miami beach,gulf coast states,rick ross – rapper,awards ceremony,bet hip hop awards,florida – us state,keyshia ka’oir
3. Woptober FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 20: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane attend Woptober Fest at V Live on October 20, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,gucci mane,georgia – us state,entertainment event,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
4. JMBLYA 2017Source:Getty
DALLAS, TX – MAY 05: Keyshia Ka’oir stands on stage while Gucci Mane performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 5, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,smiling,sunglasses,texas,standing,dallas,gulf coast states,three quarter length,gucci,fair park,stage – performance space,keyshia ka’oir
5. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 17 Keyshia Ka’oir attends the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,music,concert,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,philips arena,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
6. 2017 BET Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,blue,california,city of los angeles,short hair,black hair,two people,cross shape,dress,fashion,casual clothing,gucci mane,award,beard,three quarter length,gucci,silver colored,suit,awards ceremony,metallic,cross,bet awards,hand on hip,turquoise colored,t-shirt,black dress,pants,cuff bracelet,pendant,long sleeved,blazer – jacket,wavy hair,sheer fabric,high collar,short necklace,pinky ring,embellished dress,blue pants,blue blazer,blue suit,diamond pattern,textile patch,white color,black color,microsoft theater,middle hair part,keyshia ka’oir,peaked lapel
7. 2017 Black Girls Rock!Source:Getty
NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 05: Model Keyshia Ka’oir attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,formalwear,full length,one person,fashion model,evening gown,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,smiling,new jersey,black hair,dress,hand on hip,floor length,long dress,nude colored,foliate pattern,long sleeved,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,sheer fabric,topknot,new jersey performing arts center,nude colored dress,embellished dress,round neckline,keyshia ka’oir
8. Gucci Mane Album Release PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 22: Keyshia Ka’oir attends the Gucci Mane ‘El Gato The Human Glacier’ album release party at Gold Room on December 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,gucci,georgia – us state,releasing,album release,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
9. Gucci Mane Live in ConcertSource:Getty
PEMBROKE PINES, FL – OCTOBER 03: <Keyshia Ka'oir attends Gucci Mane Live at Cafe Iguana Pines on October 3, 2016 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,live event,gucci mane,gulf coast states,gucci,incidental people,cafe,pembroke pines,pine tree,florida – us state,keyshia ka’oir,pinaceae,iguana
10. Gucci Mane Welcome Home ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 18: Keyshia Dior and Gucci Mane attend the Welcome Home Gucci Mane Concert at The Mansion Elan on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,two people,gucci mane,georgia – us state,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
11. Indashio – Front Row & Backstage- Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion WeekSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: CEO of Ka’oir Cosmetics, Keyshia Ka’oir attends the Indashio show during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at the Hudson Terrace at on September 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,mercedes-benz fashion week,hudson terrace,keyshia ka’oir,indashio – designer label
12. Keyshia Ka’Oir ‘A Toast To The Mane Event’Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 28: Keyshia Ka’Oir at A Toast To The Mane Event at Terminus 330 on September 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET Networks) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,event,three quarter length,georgia – us state,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
13. Keyshia Kaoir Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: Keyshia Kaoir attends Keyshia Kaoir’s Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on January 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,striped,dress,purple,shoe,looking over shoulder,mini dress,georgia – us state,hand on hip,blond hair,form fitted,form fitted dress,ankle strap shoe,medium-length hair,high heels,purple dress,bleached hair,slicked back hair,sandal,black shoe,embellished dress,striped dress,black color,alternative pose,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
14. 2017 BET Awards – Roaming ShowSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane in the audience at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,two people,gucci mane,three quarter length,gucci,audience,bet awards,microsoft theater,keyshia ka’oir
15. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci ManeSource:Getty
ATLANTA,GA-MARCH 6: Keyshia Ka’oir attends Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci Mane at Josephine Lounge on March 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,smiling,gucci mane,three quarter length,incidental people,georgia – us state,keyshia ka’oir,atlanta – georgia
16. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – ShowSource:Getty
MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Dave East, Keyshia Ka’Oir, and Blac Chyna present the Best New Hip Hop Artist award onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for BET) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,three people,beach,new,award,miami beach,gulf coast states,artist,three quarter length,miami,bet hip hop awards,jackie gleason theater,blac chyna,hip-hop,florida – us state,dave east,keyshia ka’oir