The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

is a complete force. Everything about her from her voice, to heris authentic and unapologetic. When she initially stepped on the scene, she lived in the shadows of her big sister. The more she grew into her own, the faster she developed a tribe that recognized her talent.

Solange’ style is like none other. She has become one of the top stars to watch for when it comes to red carpet events. Her love for unique pieces puts her in that rare category of, “Only she could wear this and pull it off.” I mean, her swag is on the same level as Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna. From hair and makeup to the wardrobe, Solo’s style is a masterpiece. It is a theatrical conversation piece that sets her apart from her sister.

When it comes to music, Solange has a revolutionary voice that is also angelic. I never knew political statements could sound so heavenly until I heard, “FUBU”, and “Don’t Touch My Hair.” From music to fashion, Solo is THAT CHICK.

In honor of Queen Solo’s 35th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she killed the fashion game.

10 Times Solange Knowles Was Our Style Muse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com