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Upcoming Events - 97.9 The Beat
Get Tickets For Indoor Field Day #AdultSummerCamp
Jul 9
- Date/time: Jul 9, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: TOCA Social Dallas
- Address: 5740 Grandscape Boulevard #suite 110, The Colony, Texas, 75056
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indoor-field-day-at-toca-social-tickets-1991398944851?aff=oddtdtcreator
Texas Rangers HBCU Diamond Day
Show up and show off your HBCU pride! The Texas Rangers are excited to invite you to attend HBCU Diamond Day!
Jul 25
- Date/time: Jul 25, 6:15pm to 10:10pm
- Web: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Texasrangers4736