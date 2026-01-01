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Upcoming Events - 97.9 The Beat

A person jumping on a trampoline in an indoor field day event, with text "INDOOR FIELD DAY THUR JULY 9TH 7-10P" and "MAJIC 94.5 97.9 THE BEAT" logos.

Get Tickets For Indoor Field Day #AdultSummerCamp

Jul 9
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TEXAS RANGERS DIAMOND DAY

Texas Rangers HBCU Diamond Day

Show up and show off your HBCU pride! The Texas Rangers are excited to invite you to attend HBCU Diamond Day!
Jul 25
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