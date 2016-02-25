97.9 The Beat @ Cricket Wireless

Back To Events

  • Date/time: February 25th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Cricket Wireless
  • Address: 6868 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas, TX

Join Jesse Salazar and 97.9 The Beat at CRICKET WIRELESS – 6868 GREENVILLE AVE from 2-4p on February 25th!

ENTER THE WRESTLEMANIA 32 SWEEPSTAKES NOW THRU MARCH 20TH at an authorized Cricket Wireless store or visit www.cricketsweepstakes.com/wwe32 for details and rules.

Legal: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, with at least the age of majority in their state of residence. Void where prohibited.
