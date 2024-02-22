Listen Live
Local DFW News

Go Yayo Drops Off Freestyle Fresh Out The Feds

Published on February 22, 2024

Go Yayo at 97.9 The Beat Bub Car Show

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Ft. Worth rapper Go Yayo stops by 97.9 The Beat for Hollywood Zay’s Ear to The Street, just 2 weeks after being released from jail.

Go Yayo seems like he on to bigger and better things and not entertaining the beef this time around. Press play to see his freestyle at 9.7 The Beat!

 

