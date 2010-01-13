Beyonce’s Father, Mathew Knowles get’s FIRED again!!

According to bossip.com

Matthew Knowles seems like he’s losing it all these days. Michelle Williams has finally smartened up and fired Matthew Knowles as her manager.

Michelle Williams: “After much prayer and consideration I have decided to part ways from my management team, Mathew Knowles and Music World Entertainment. From my time in Destiny’s Child to my solo career, I am grateful for everything Mathew and his team has done for me. We’ve shared great success together. However, as I move in a new direction in my career, I felt it was time. I wish Mathew Knowles and the Music World Entertainment family all the best.”

