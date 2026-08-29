Concord Church’s Made To Last: Investing in Forever

Love, marriage and everything that comes with it are taking center stage this weekend at the Made To Last Conference at Concord Church in Dallas.

Hosted by Pastor Bryan and First Lady Stephanie Carter, Made To Last brings together couples for two days of honest conversations centered around one powerful message: “Invest in Forever.”

Joining the Carters for the conversation are beloved entertainers and longtime married couple David and Tamela Mann, who have spent more than three decades navigating marriage, family, faith, careers and life in the spotlight.

And we’re getting REAL about relationships.

What happens when the red flags don’t show up until you’re already together? How much should money and gender roles matter in a relationship? What does submission actually look like? And how do faith, communication and intimacy help couples keep their connection strong?

The conference goes beyond marriage advice, encouraging couples to intentionally invest in their relationships before they reach a crisis point — just like they invest in their careers, finances, health and family.

Made To Last takes place August 28–29 at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas, featuring relationship conversations, special guest MAJOR., and a breathtaking candlelit concert experience featuring more than 5,000 candles and a live string ensemble celebrating the music of Lauryn Hill.

Because forever doesn’t just happen — you have to invest in it.

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