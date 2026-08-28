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Biggest Takeaways From Fat Joe’s New Album ‘Organized Rhyme’

Check out our early takeaways from Fat Joe’s new album, Organized Rhyme.

Published on August 28, 2026
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A group of people, mostly men, posing together in a black and white photograph. The sign above them reads "ORGANIZED RHYME".
Source: @FatJoe / Instagram

Fat Joe released his new album, Organized Rhyme.

It’s definitely Crack season across the board Alongside Jadakiss, Joe has built one of the most popular Hip-Hop podcasts with The Joe & Jada Show, welcoming A-list guests like Allen Iverson, Cardi B, Clipse and many more.

Joey cracking the mic in the podcast world isn’t the only thing he’s been doing. The New York MC is back in the booth, giving his day ones something new to listen to. Two years after releasing The World Changed On Me, Joe is back with another project.

The new album comes with an impressive feature list, including CeeLo Green, Jadakiss, Yung Miami and Pusha T.

Fat Joe isn’t the only one in his family stacking wins. His daughter, Azzy Milan has been doing her big one as well.

Through her own platform, Azzy has been vlogging and even stepped onto the red carpet this year for the BET Awards.

Fat Joe and the family are continuing to rack up the wins, and now fans have some new music to add to the mix. Check out our early takeaways from Joe’s new album, Organized Rhyme, below.

The subject matter on each record is so on-point, Crack is speaking about his current life. We love that.

Fat Joe made it clear on “2 Plots,” despite any negativity around DJ Khaled’s name, he stands beside him.

Jadakiss has the best verse on the project with his appearance on “The Aroma.”

Mike Dean x Cool & Dre’s production on “Heavy Price” is top-tier.

Best Song: “2 Plots”

Biggest Takeaways From Fat Joe’s New Album ‘Organized Rhyme’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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