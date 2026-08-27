Listen Live
Close
Trending
Household Items That Could Increase Your Cancer Risk Read Full Story →
Entertainment

James Gunn Says ‘Superman: Man Of Tomorrow’ Has Wrapped Filming

Gunn has a lot riding on this given the reception that 'Supergirl' got this past July...

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

David Corenswet As 'Superman'
Source: @JamesGunn / Instagram

It’s no secret that James Gunn-rebooted DCU needs a big win badly following the major flop that was Supergirl this past July. And while HBO’s Lanterns is doing what it can to keep interest in the DCU going, fans are hoping his upcoming Superman Sequel can help right the struggling ship.

Whether or not that will be the case is anyone’s guess, but what we do know is that principal photography on Superman: Man Of Tomorrow has just wrapped. Director James Gunn took to social media to share the news and the feelings behind the last day of shooting. Posting pictures of the cast and crew on their last day of shooting, Gunn wrote, “That’s a wrap on principal photography for #ManofTomorrow. Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew.”

Sounds promising.

While details about the film’s story and plot are unknown at this point, we know that the film will feature Superman (David Corenswet) teaming with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to take on Brainiac (Lars Eidinger) with the help of Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and the Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) and other superheroes that were introduced in 2025’s Superman. Whether or not Jason Momoa’s Lobo makes a guest cameo is anyone’s guess, but rumors don’t seem to be placing the actor anywhere near the set of Man Of Tomorrow. So probably not.

Are you excited to see what James Gunn has been cooking with Superman: Man Of Tomorrow come summer 2027? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

James Gunn Says ‘Superman: Man Of Tomorrow’ Has Wrapped Filming was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton Portrait Session

Social Media Shows Off The "Girls" For Dolly Parton #4Dolly

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Nas & Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He'll Never Work With Nas Again

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Hip-Hop Wired
Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
MEASLES VIRUS
Health  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas County Confirms Measles Case, 3 Possible Exposure Locations

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

California Couple Says Baby’s Heart Condition Is Getting Worse, While Surrogate Fights For Custody [Op-Ed]

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry”

Comments
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Get A Whataburger Chicken Sandwich For Just 76 Cents Today

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close