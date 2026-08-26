Listen Live
Close
Local

Chucky-Style Masked Man Arrested in Las Vegas

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Before the Day of the Dead in Mexico
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Man Accused of Terrorizing Philadelphia While Wearing Chucky-Style Mask Arrested in Las Vegas

A 22-year-old man accused of terrorizing pedestrians near Philadelphia City Hall while wearing a Chucky-style Halloween mask has been arrested in Las Vegas, authorities announced Tuesday.

Zymire Hughes was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia police say Hughes allegedly approached, chased and threatened multiple people in Center City during the early morning hours of Aug. 12. In one encounter, authorities allege he chased a 40-year-old woman and asked her, “Are you ready to die?” The woman ran from him and suffered a leg injury.

Investigators believe Hughes may have been recording the encounters for social media. Police said he was seen approaching numerous people while wearing the distinctive mask.

After leaving Philadelphia on Aug. 19, Hughes reportedly flew from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Orlando and then traveled to Las Vegas. U.S. Marshals tracked him to an apartment in southeast Las Vegas, where he had reportedly been hiding for several days.

Tonight, the fear that one man brought to the Philadelphia community comes to an end,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said following the arrest.

Hughes faces charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault and intimidation. He is expected to be returned to Pennsylvania to face the charges.

Chucky-Style Masked Man Arrested in Las Vegas was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Long Beach welcomes Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger location in downtown

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Burger Brand Heads To Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A serious-looking man in military uniform, and Spider-Man in his iconic red and blue costume pointing at the camera.

Person Dressed Up As Spider-Man Issues Jan. 6 Rioter Jake Lang A Well-Deserved Fade

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Comments
19 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Tennis Player Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Positive Cocaine Test, Social Media Ruthless

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close