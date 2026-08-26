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Man Accused of Terrorizing Philadelphia While Wearing Chucky-Style Mask Arrested in Las Vegas

A 22-year-old man accused of terrorizing pedestrians near Philadelphia City Hall while wearing a Chucky-style Halloween mask has been arrested in Las Vegas, authorities announced Tuesday.

Zymire Hughes was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia police say Hughes allegedly approached, chased and threatened multiple people in Center City during the early morning hours of Aug. 12. In one encounter, authorities allege he chased a 40-year-old woman and asked her, “Are you ready to die?” The woman ran from him and suffered a leg injury.

Investigators believe Hughes may have been recording the encounters for social media. Police said he was seen approaching numerous people while wearing the distinctive mask.

After leaving Philadelphia on Aug. 19, Hughes reportedly flew from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Orlando and then traveled to Las Vegas. U.S. Marshals tracked him to an apartment in southeast Las Vegas, where he had reportedly been hiding for several days.

“Tonight, the fear that one man brought to the Philadelphia community comes to an end,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said following the arrest.

Hughes faces charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault and intimidation. He is expected to be returned to Pennsylvania to face the charges.

Chucky-Style Masked Man Arrested in Las Vegas was originally published on rnbphilly.com