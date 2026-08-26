Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton
Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton
Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton
Few artists have left a mark on country music — and American culture as a whole — quite like Dolly Parton.
RELATED | Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed
Following the country music icon’s death at 80, artists, actors and other celebrities took to social media to remember Parton, sharing stories, photos and tributes to a woman whose influence stretched far beyond the songs she wrote and performed.
RELATED | 5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton
Here are some of the tributes shared in honor of Dolly:
Reba McEntire
Wynonna Judd
Trisha Yearwood
Blake Shelton
Ashley Cooke
Tim McGraw
Brooks & Dunn
Zac Brown
Randy Travis
Chris Young
Kane Brown
Joe Nichols
Billy Ray Cyrus
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
LOCASH
Lauren Alaina
Maddie & Tae
George Birge
Kimberly Perry
Maren Morris
Sabrina Carpenter
Paul McCartney
Gwen Stefani
Mick Jagger
Elton John
Sheryl Crow
Eminem
Pitbull
Jamie Foxx
Goldie Hawn
Sally Field
Peyton Manning
Oprah Winfrey
Carol Burnett
Anne Hathaway
Reese Witherspoon
Paris Hilton
Kendra Scott
Taylor Momsen
Lil Nas X
President George W. Bush
British Royal Family
Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton was originally published on 93qcountry.com
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