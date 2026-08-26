How to bring historic character into a modern home

Pexels.com royalty-free image #1038259, uploaded by user Caio Resende, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-framed-windowpanes-1038259/ on August 10th, 2019. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

An older home with historic character has a personality that’s tough to recreate in a newer build. Original floors, trim, doors, fireplaces, and other details give a space a sense of history. Your furniture and finishes don’t have to look like they came from the same time period, though.

You can make an older home feel fresh and comfortable without getting rid of the details you love. Historic home design can work with current colors, comfortable furniture, and practical upgrades. It’s more about finding a combination that feels right for the house.

How Can You Preserve Historic Character?

First, look around and figure out what gives the home its personality. Original windows, doors, floor plans, materials, and architectural details can all play a part in defining the character of a historic building, according to the National Park Service.

Have original wood floors, exposed brick, decorative molding, or an old fireplace? Let them have some attention. You don’t need to pile a bunch of other details around them.

How Can Modern Pieces Work With Older Details?

A little contrast can keep a historic home from feeling like a museum.

Put contemporary chairs around an older dining table. Try a streamlined sofa near an ornate fireplace. Modern lighting can also change the feel of a room without taking attention away from the home’s older features.

You can do the same thing with vintage decor. There’s no reason to fill every room with antiques. An old mirror, cabinet, rug, or piece of art may be all you need to give a room some personality.

A Reclaimed Granite Floor Tile – 11 x 7 x 2 could also add some texture and history to a space while still working with newer finishes.

What Should You Consider Before Making Changes?

Take a look at the size and shape of the room before bringing in new furniture. A huge modern sofa might make a small historic room feel cramped. On the other hand, furniture that’s too small can get lost in a room with high ceilings.

Think about what is already working before you start changing things. That can make timeless interior design much easier. You may find that you don’t need to change nearly as much as you thought.

How Can You Create Classic-Meets-Modern Homes?

You don’t need to pick either old or new. Use a few elements from both.

Keep the architectural details that give the house its character, then bring in contemporary furniture, updated lighting, or a fresh coat of paint.

For example, you could pull a wood tone from the original floors and use something similar for a coffee table. An existing metal light fixture might also give you an idea for the finish on new cabinet hardware.

How Can Historic Character Work in a Modern Home?

An older home with historic character can still be comfortable for the way you live today. Start with the features you like most, and build the rest of the room around them.

A few thoughtful updates can give you the comfort and style you want while allowing the home’s original personality to stick around.

For more home design ideas and inspiration, explore other helpful content on the site.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.