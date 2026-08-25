HelloBridal: Jordyn Woods Is Launching A Bridal Collection

Woods announces new bridal collection, featuring romantic elements like lace, bows, and feathers

Woods' wedding to NBA player Towns was a lavish affair, attended by many celebrity guests

Woods and Towns have been supportive of each other's business ventures from the start

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty

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Jordyn Woods is launching a bridal collection in the wake of her epic wedding to Karl Anthony Towns. The fashion entrepreneur gave fans a preview of her Woods By Jordyn bridal attire and accessories on her Instagram page.

She instructed shoppers to save the date with a lace-covered invitation worthy of a celebrity shindig on Instagram. “Save the date: 8.28 — WOODS Bridal is yours,” she wrote in the caption. A new overlay has been added to the Woods by Jordan website. It features an image of Woods in bridalwear on the back of a large motorcycle. She holds an oversized ivory clutch with hands accessorized by fingerless lace gloves in the shot. She rests a white platform flip-flop on the bike’s foot shifter.

Woods included a carousel of herself in various wedding-themed looks from the collection in the post. She sported her signature soft glam in the photos. Her pinkish nails complemented her massive engagement ring.

Cuffing season is on the way, making it perfect timing for the launch. According to The Knot, “47% of couples get engaged between November and February.”

The looks featured romantic elements like sweet lace, pretty bows, and dainty feathers. Subtle animal prints helped keep the traditional color palette fresh. They worked for a number of bridal occasions. It looked like the perfect balance between old-school and new energy.

Related: Jordyn Woods Chose Italian Silk Made To Complement Melanin Skin As She Walked Down The Aisle

Here Comes The Accessories

She held a white crocodile printed clutch with the Woods by Jordyn logo on the back in one picture in the carousel. In another image she held a white bag with straps coated in pearl strands spilling out of it. She stood in the center of a green lawn wearing an elegant eyelet look in one snapshot. There was another clutch tucked neatly under her arm.

Bags are a big part of the Woods by Jordyn brand.

They walked down the aisle after Woods made accessories history. She brought her “lucky bag” from Woods by Jordyn to the majority of the game in the NBA Finals. Fans saw it as the token that cinched the championship for the New York Knicks. The long-suffering team supporters praised it. It even spent time in a museum following the summer celebrations that erupted after their triumph. After the victory, the basketball player declared that the Larry O’Brien Trophy would be attending their wedding.

He stayed true to his word.

Woods and Anthony Towns tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony planned by the legendary Mindy Weiss recently. Their lavish nuptials took over our timelines. The wedding was attended by many of our faves, including Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Olandria, Justine Skye, and Woods’ godmother Jada Pinkett Smith.

Related: Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Bag Is Officially A ‘Werk’ Of Art

Falling For Fashion

The couple’s wedding was the perfect setting for Woods to announce the collection.

A mutual ambition has been baked into their courtship from the very beginning. Anthony-Towns invested in two of Woods’ business ideas on her 25th birthday in 2022. The commitment demonstrated his belief in her. He wrote about the choice in a letter he sent to her. She shared a picture of the letter on her Instagram story.

“This year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step, and I will walk with you step by step in this thing we call life. Te amo mucho, let’s take over the world… together,” he wrote.

Woods posted in response to his gesture. “He knows how hard I’ve been working on these projects and this is the last step,” she wrote.

New releases and nuptials go together well. Coco Jones released a single shortly after her wedding to Dovvan Mitchell.

We love to see the girlies seizing the moment!

HelloBridal: Jordyn Woods Is Launching A Bridal Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com