Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
This American Icon Has Passed Away Read Full Story →
Pop Culture

Social Media Reacts To The Death Of Icon Dolly Parton

Social media reacts to the death of beloved American icon Dolly Parton as fans across communities and generations celebrate her lasting legacy.

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman with long, blonde hair applying lipstick in front of a mirror with bright lights around it, wearing a gold, sequined dress.
Source: Dolly Parton / Instagram

News of Dolly Parton’s death has sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media, with fans, celebrities and people from communities around the world reacting to the loss of a beloved American icon.

TRENDING: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Parton’s influence stretched far beyond country music, making her a familiar and cherished figure to generations. As the news spreads, social media has become a place for people to process the loss and reflect on the remarkable impact she had on music, entertainment and American culture.

TRENDING: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

See how fans on social media are reacting to the news about the passing of Americas beloved icon:

TRENDING: 8 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Sampled Dolly Parton

Social Media Reacts To The Death Of Icon Dolly Parton was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Latest 'GTA 6' Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Returns To The White House After Weekend In New Jersey

White Mediocrity: Donald Trump Considering To Promote His Binky, Natalie Harp, To Press Secretary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
AptExplosion_05.JPG
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Ross Fire Near Fort Worth Burns 50,000 Acres, Evacuations Issued

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
18 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026

Comments
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

Comments
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

From Family Formula To A Flourishing Follicle Fortune: Bask & Lather’s Shaina Rainford Talks Building Her Self-Funded Haircare Empire [Exclusive]

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close