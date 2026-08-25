Ross Fire Near Fort Worth Burns 50,000 Acres, Evacuations Issued

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Ross fires in Palo Pinto, Texas, have burned 50,000 acres west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County, prompting mandatory evacuations as windy and dry conditions fuel multiple wildfires in the area.

Fires in this area started Monday afternoon just west of the town of Palo Pinto and quickly increased to multiple arms; flames are burning greenery in the area. Firefighters fought the blaze from the air using planes to drop water and retardant after dipping into nearby reservoirs.

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Crews on the ground are conducting defensive operations on ranch land along FM4 a few miles north of Palo Pinto. In the latest update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has spread 50,000 acres and is only 5% contained, with high winds blowing steadily in a northeast direction. This element, combined with dry conditions and extreme heat, continues to fuel the flames.

In addition to the Ross fires, smaller wildfires are also burning in Wise, Parker, and Hamilton counties; however, it’s unknown if any structures have been destroyed and the exact causes of the fires remain under investigation.

Southern jack county has issued a mandatory evacuation has been issued in the area near and east of bartons chapel. Residents in this area have been instructed to evacuate immediately by heading east on Highway 281.

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An evacuation center for Jack County residents has been established at the Twin Lakes Activity Center on Highway 59 in Jacksboro. Residents who live north of Fortune Bend Road are strongly advised to evacuate.

All residents in the surrounding areas are encouraged to remain alert and be prepared for changing conditions.