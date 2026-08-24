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Lil Durk Receives Global Support From Ghana

Lil Durk Receives Global Support as “Free Durk” March Hits Ghana

Published on August 24, 2026
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Julia Beverly

Lil Durk is currently facing trial in a case that could have major implications for his future. The Chicago rapper is accused of being involved in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Los Angeles that resulted in the 2022 killing of Lul Pab. Prosecutors allege that Quando Rondo was the intended target.

If convicted, Durk could face life in prison. His legal team includes high-profile attorneys Drew Findling and Brian Steel. Jury selection was completed last week, with opening arguments expected to follow soon.

As the trial unfolds, Durk has continued to receive support from fans around the world. Over the weekend, hundreds of supporters gathered in Ghana for a “Free Durk” march. Many attendees wore OTF (Only The Family) merchandise, filling the streets with the group’s signature red, black and white colors.

The demonstration highlights the Chicago rapper’s international fan base and the strong connection many listeners have developed with his music. Supporters are now hoping Durk can secure a favorable outcome in court.

Still, the rapper faces a challenging legal battle. Earlier this month, the judge ruled that Durk’s song “Pissed Me Off” can be presented at trial. Prosecutors will also be allowed to use a phone that was confiscated in 2021 as evidence.

Lil Durk Receives Global Support as “Free Durk” March Hits Ghana was originally published on 92q.com

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