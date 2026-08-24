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Instagram Cracks Down on Meta Smart Glasses Videos

Instagram Cracks Down on Meta Smart Glasses Videos Amid Privacy Concerns

Published on August 24, 2026
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Instagram Cracks Down on Meta Smart Glasses Videos Amid Privacy Concerns

Instagram is taking action against a growing trend of creators using Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses to secretly record strangers for prank, pickup-line and harassment videos.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the platform would remove videos filmed with Meta glasses when they involve harassment of people in public. The move follows reports of creators using the discreet cameras to record unsuspecting people and post the encounters online.

The controversy has also raised broader concerns about privacy. CBS News reported on a woman who discovered that she had been secretly filmed by a man wearing Meta’s AI glasses. The video was later shared across social media and received more than 200,000 views.

“It went viral. Across all platforms, probably over 200,000 views,” Toluwa Omitowoju told CBS News.

Meta’s glasses are designed to resemble traditional eyewear while incorporating cameras, microphones and artificial intelligence features. Although the glasses include a recording indicator, critics argue that people nearby may not realize they are being filmed.

Instagram’s crackdown signals that harassment and privacy-invasive content involving wearable cameras may face increased scrutiny as AI-powered glasses become more common.

Instagram Cracks Down on Meta Smart Glasses Videos Amid Privacy Concerns was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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