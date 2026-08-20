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Druski Stands On Business For Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Tension

Druski drew a line in the sand and continues to stand on business.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Source: SEGA / Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth / Druski

Druski drew a line in the sand and continues to stand on business.

Back in June 2025, a video went viral showing Druski seemingly ignoring Kendrick Lamar at an awards show, during a time when his close friend Drake and Kenny were in the heat of their highly publicized battle. 

Now, more than a year later, Druski is doubling down and making it clear that he stands on loyalty, and had The Boy’s back.

“That’s my brother. I don’t care about what’s hot at the moment or what’s going on. I’m just big on loyalty. I just supported a friend throughout that whole endeavor.”

Although the initial clip appeared to show Druski showing loyalty to Drizzy, he also clarified that he wasn’t intentionally ignoring Lamar.

“That was not intentional. Social media will take these clips and spin them however they want to spin it.”

Druski and Drake have built a frienship over the years. When the Atlanta comedian was beginning to break through, the OVO rapper invited him to make a cameo in the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” music video featuring Lil Durk.

Six years later, Druski is still ten toes down for the Canadian rapper, making it clear that loyalty comes before whatever happens to be trending at the moment.

For Druski, when it comes to friendship, staying solid matters more than picking sides for the internet.

Druski Stands On Business For Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Tension was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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