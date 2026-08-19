Riley Burruss Says ‘Next Gen NYC’ Backlash Went From Shade To Scary, Spiraled Into Racist Messages & Death Threats–‘That’s Not Cool’

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Riley Burruss is opening up about the backlash she’s received over her messy Next Gen NYC moment, and according to the reality star, the backlash went waaaay beyond fans dragging her online and led to racist texts and death threats.

During an appearance on Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast, Burruss addressed the fallout from the episode where she became heavily intoxicated during a girls’ night, clashed with Georgia McCann, and appeared to threaten to throw a glass. The moment quickly became one of the season’s biggest talking points, with viewers questioning her behavior and her subsequent frustration with bestie Ariana Biermann.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Burruss acknowledged that she crossed the line during the explosive night. She confronted Georgia about alleged drug use, took shots at her finances, and appeared to pick up a glass during the argument. Burruss later apologized and admitted that watching the episode back left her embarrassed.

But apparently, the internet took things much further than reality TV criticism.

According to All About TRH, Burruss revealed that her phone number was allegedly leaked after the episode aired, resulting in racist text messages and even death threats.

“I got racist texts, and so I had to literally turn off my phone for a week,” she explained.

And Riley is not pretending she was completely innocent in what viewers saw. In fact, she says she understands why people were upset.

“I get it. The way I showed up on TV was really not okay,” she said, even admitting that if viewers wanted to call her a “spoiled brat,” she could understand where they were coming from.

That distinction is important to Burruss. She can handle people criticizing her actions, but she says racism is where the line gets drawn.

“When it comes to like race, like all of those things, like the microaggressions, that’s not okay,” she said. Burruss specifically called out receiving messages containing racial slurs.

The backlash also reportedly complicated her relationship with her costar/Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann.

When Ariana previously discussed their friendship on Watch What Happens Live, she said Riley had not reached out following the episode.

Burruss told Gia Giduice that Ariana actually did not have the full story because she had essentially disconnected from her phone while dealing with the harassment.

The good news? Riley and Ariana appear to have worked through their issues. But this situation is another reminder that watching reality TV does not give viewers permission to make real life threats.

Drag the scene. Debate the behavior. Call out the foolishness. But racist harassment and death threats?

That is never tea.

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Riley Burruss Says ‘Next Gen NYC’ Backlash Went From Shade To Scary, Spiraled Into Racist Messages & Death Threats–‘That’s Not Cool’ was originally published on bossip.com