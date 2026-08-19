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78-Year-Old Man Killed in Philadelphia, More Than 50 Shots Fired

78-Year-Old Man Killed in North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, More Than 50 Shots Fired

Published on August 19, 2026
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Source: KRISTON JAE BETHEL / Getty

78-Year-Old Man Killed, Two Injured in North Philadelphia Shooting After More Than 50 Shots Fired

A 78-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured Tuesday afternoon after more than 50 shots were fired in a North Philadelphia neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue near Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police said the 78-year-old victim was shot in the back and later died from his injuries. The other victims, a 31-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, were reported to be in stable condition.

Police Searching for Four Suspects

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said surveillance video captured a light-colored SUV stopping near the scene. Four people reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Investigators estimate that more than 50 shots were fired during the attack.

The three victims were standing along the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire. Surveillance footage also showed people in the area scrambling for cover as the shooting unfolded.

Police are now searching for at least four suspects connected to the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation as detectives work to determine what led to the gunfire and identify those responsible.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

78-Year-Old Man Killed in North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, More Than 50 Shots Fired was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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