Listen Live
Close
News

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

While speaking to students in Macon, Georgia, Thugger offered some interesting career advice, telling them no matter what path the choose, becoming famous is the most important thing.

“Whatever your job is, if your famous, your almost as important as the richest person in the world. We humans so fame is like the money for us. So fame is really the most important.”

It may not be the most conventional advice, but Thug is entitled to his opinion. 

The YSL founder has been turning his life around since his release from prison, making appearances at community events and performing free shows. He has also used his platform to give back and share lessons with the younger generation.

Outside of his community efforts, Spider has also been in his CEO bag, attempting to recruit some heavy hitters to YSL. He recently reached out to Kodak Black and Quavo online, encouraging both artists to join his label.

Neither artist has confirmed whether they accepted Thug’s offer.

However, Kodak responded back with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

At least Yak knows his worth, now we’ll see if Thug is willing to meet the asking price.

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Sen. Jon Ossoff

Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case

Tupac Murder Trial: Day 1 Begins With Interviews Of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Admitting He Was Involved

Hip-Hop Wired
An Exclusive Evening With Wyclef Jean: Quantum Leap

Drake Chimes In On DJ Akademiks' Beef With Rob Markman

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Money  |  T.E. Thomas

State Farm Is Sending Customers $5 Billion, Do You Qualify?

Comments
Crime  |  Zack Linly

A White Man Gets Away With Plotting To Kill Black People [Op-Ed]

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments
Headshot of a young Black man with curly hair and a serious expression against a teal background.
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Karmelo Anthony Judge Recused Ahead of New Trial Hearing

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close