Remembering Nolan On His 19th Birthday

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Today would have been Nolan Wells’ 19th birthday.

Instead of celebrating with cake, candles and the people he loved, Nolan’s family is spending the day remembering their son, brother and friend while continuing to search for answers surrounding his death.

Nolan disappeared after a Fourth of July boat trip with friends to Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His body was recovered two days later, and his cause and manner of death remain undetermined as the investigation continues.

The latest update comes from Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath, who says she understands the public wants answers but cannot release additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

McIlrath says investigators will eventually present the evidence, including the state’s completed autopsy report, to a grand jury. She also emphasized that a grand jury proceeding does not automatically mean a crime occurred and is standard procedure for many unnatural or suspicious deaths.

The state’s autopsy findings have not been publicly released.

Meanwhile, Nolan’s family continues to call for truth, transparency and accountability. They’re marking his birthday with a national day of prayer and reflection, bringing together family, faith leaders and members of the community.

But today isn’t just about the investigation.

It’s about Nolan.

His family remembers him as a young man who brought joy, laughter and love into the lives of the people around him.

As his mother continues to grieve, she’s also making sure people remember the person Nolan was — not just the circumstances surrounding his death.

Happy Heavenly 19th Birthday, Nolan. Your family says your legacy will never be forgotten.

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