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The 2026 NFL preseason is underway, and Baltimore Ravens fans can now add two pieces of franchise history to their collections.

Sports Illustrated reports that Mitchell & Ness has released authentic throwback jerseys honoring Ravens legends Deion Sanders and Ray Lewis, with both available through Fanatics for $325 in adult sizes.

Sanders’ jersey recreates the black uniform he wore during the 2005 season, the final year of his Hall of Fame NFL career. The design features purple, gold and white accents, along with the Ravens’ 10th anniversary patch on the chest.

The jersey is modeled after Baltimore’s 2005 on-field look, featuring authentic mesh fabric, printed sleeve stripes, premium twill lettering and numbers, and a felt-embroidered year and player identification label.

Sanders spent the final two seasons of his NFL career in Baltimore after returning from retirement. The two-sport star also played Major League Baseball during his celebrated athletic career.

Mitchell & Ness is also bringing back Ray Lewis’ 1996 rookie jersey. The purple throwback features black, gold and white details, along with Baltimore’s original logos and wordmark.

The jersey includes a breathable mesh body, stitched twill numbers, a logo patch, printed sleeve stripes and a player identification label.

Lewis joined the Ravens as a first-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft and quickly became the centerpiece of Baltimore’s defense. He led the team in tackles as a rookie and later helped the franchise win two Super Bowl championships.

Both jerseys give Ravens fans a chance to celebrate two legendary chapters in Baltimore football history.

Ravens Fans Can Now Buy Deion Sanders and Ray Lewis Throwback Jerseys was originally published on 92q.com